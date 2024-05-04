Iran releases all crew, including 16 Indians, onboard Portuguese ship

NEW DELHI: Iran has said it released all the crew members of Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel MSC Aries that had 17 Indians among its 25 crews.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian mentioned the release of the crew of the ship during a phone conversation with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna on Friday, according to an Iranian readout.

Ann Tessa Joseph, the sole woman cadet among the 17 Indian crew members of the Israeli-linked container vessel was released days after the tanker was seized by Iran’s military on April 13.

“In response to the request of the Estonian side regarding the Portuguese ship seized in the territorial waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the release of the Estonian crew, Amirabdollahian said the ship, which turned off its radar in the territorial waters of Iran and endangered the security of navigation, is detained under judicial rules,” the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahain in conversation with his Portuguese counterpart a few days back said that the sailors would be released soon on humanitarian basis. The ship (MSC Aries) had a Portuguese flag and is owned by an Israeli.

“We have been able to establish contact with all these 16 sailors. They are in good health, we had consular access. As far as their return to India is concerned, it is dependent on several factors, including their contractual obligations. We are in touch with them and also the Iranian authorities for their release,’’ said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

5K Indians await return

Sources said that Israel is keen that India relaxed its travel advisory as nearly 6,000 Indian workers are waiting to travel to Israel. Similarly, nearly 5,000 Indians are awaiting return from Iran. About the ongoing travel advisory India issued for Iran and Israel sometime back, India has advised its citizens to travel with caution.