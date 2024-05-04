Lone Afghan woman diplomat in India steps down amid allegations of gold smuggling

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of being apprehended with 25 kg gold smuggled in from Dubai to Mumbai, the lone Afghan woman diplomat in India, Zakia Wardak, resigned from her position on Saturday.
However, Wardak, who was Afghanistan’s Consul General in Mumbai, attributed her resignation to defamation and personal attacks.
"It is with great regret that I announce my decision to step down from my role at the consulate and Embassy of Afghanistan in Mumbai effective May 5th," said Wardak on Saturday.
She went on to say that during the past one year, she had faced personal attacks aimed at her and her family.
Meanwhile, according to reports, the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended the 58-year-old Wardak on April 25th after she disembarked from an Emirates flight from Dubai and along with her son-in-law crossed the green channel and was close to the exit.
Wardak was reportedly taken for physical check when the gold bars were discovered concealed in her customised jacket, leggings, knee caps and waist belt. The gold was worth Rs 18.6 crore.
She wasn’t arrested as she has diplomatic immunity.
Wardak said the personal attacks prevented her from carrying on her work effectively. "It has demonstrated the challenges faced by women in Afghan society who strive to modernize and bring positive changes amidst ongoing propaganda campaigns."
Wardak went on to say that the persistent and coordinated nature of the attacks aimed at defaming her surpassed a tolerable threshold.
"It had become increasingly clear that the public narrative is unfairly targeted the only female representative within this system, rather than focusing on constructive assistance and support," said Wardak.
She further stated that though she wanted to serve her country and contribute to a positive change, it was taking a toll on her physical well being and ability to function normally.
"Therefore, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my current role. I extend my gratitude to the Indian government for their welcome and unwavering support during my tenure, which lasted three years," Wardak said.