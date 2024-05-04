Lone Afghan woman diplomat in India steps down amid allegations of gold smuggling

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of being apprehended with 25 kg gold smuggled in from Dubai to Mumbai, the lone Afghan woman diplomat in India, Zakia Wardak, resigned from her position on Saturday.

However, Wardak, who was Afghanistan’s Consul General in Mumbai, attributed her resignation to defamation and personal attacks.

"It is with great regret that I announce my decision to step down from my role at the consulate and Embassy of Afghanistan in Mumbai effective May 5th," said Wardak on Saturday.

She went on to say that during the past one year, she had faced personal attacks aimed at her and her family.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended the 58-year-old Wardak on April 25th after she disembarked from an Emirates flight from Dubai and along with her son-in-law crossed the green channel and was close to the exit.

Wardak was reportedly taken for physical check when the gold bars were discovered concealed in her customised jacket, leggings, knee caps and waist belt. The gold was worth Rs 18.6 crore.