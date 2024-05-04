MP cop turns off ‘Mama’ mike, draws BJP MLA’s flak

BHOPAL : BJP MLA and former Mandhya Pradesh minister Surendra Patwa threatened a police officer for turning off former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s mike reportedly in line with the poll panel’s model code of conduct during an election rally in Raisen district.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Bhojpur assembly segment of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency from where Chouhan is the BJP candidate. A viral video of the incident has triggered a political controversy.

While Chouhan was addressing the rally in the industrial town Mandideep, police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur reportedly turned off the CM’s mike as the poll code suggests that the candidates should end their campaign by 10 pm.

The former CM was subsequently seen in the video questioning the cop’s conduct. “How did you turn the mike off, it’s not 10 pm yet, restore it, just remove him (concerned cop) from here,” he said while looking at his watch.