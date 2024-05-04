Omar Abdullah a lakhpati with no house, land, car

Omar, who is fighting a divorce case with his wife, has got jewellery worth Rs. 30 lakh.

Surprisingly, Omar has got zero immovable assets. He neither owns a residential house nor has agriculture or non-agriculture land. He also has got no investments in land and no commercial building and neither owns a car.

As per his poll affidavit, Omar’s source of income is his pension as ex-J&K legislator and ex-MP. A BSC graduate from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics Mumbai, Omar in the poll affidavit, has disclosed that he is separated from his wife with divorce proceedings pending before the Supreme Court.

According to the affidavit, his income was Rs. 7,92,093 in 2019-20, Rs. 11,73,030 in 2020-21, Rs. 10,00,570 in 2021-22, Rs. 19,39,620 in 2022-23 and Rs. 13,20,460 in 2023-24.

Omar is pitted against Sajad Gani Lone of the Peoples Conference and PDP’s Fayaz Mir in a triangular contest from the Baramulla seat.

The main contest for the seat is between Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone, who have the backing of the Apni Party.