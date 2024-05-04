People want change in government at Centre: Kharge

“It (government) has failed to uplift people from poverty, it has no policy to address poverty. In the last 10 years, it has not launched a single programme that helps the youth in getting employment,” he claimed.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Modi has never worked to uplift poor people. Gandhiji always thought of the poor and worked for them.”

Reacting to Modi’s allegation about the Congress connection with Pakistan, Kharge said, “We are not the one who will visit Pakistan without an invitation, nor bring any gift from Pakistan. Those who can sacrifice their lives for the nation are associated with the party.”

He alleged that during the Modi rule, the government has changed labour laws many times because of which labourers are facing harassment. “If Congress comes to power, it will bring changes in all these laws,” he said.