Will remove 50% quota cap if elected, says Rahul in Pune

PUNE : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if voted to power, an INDIA bloc government will scrap 50% quota cap and ensure reservation for Maratha, Dhangar and others.

He was addressing a rally in support of Lok Sabha candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Pune. Gandhi said their poll manifesto clearly states that it will conduct the caste census, economic survey and survey of organisations.

“We will find out how many people in the media, corporate world, private hospitals, colleges and universities are from backward classes, SC and ST. Through our survey the people will know how many of them are in the system and their real participation. Our survey is a revolutionary step. The day the caste census takes place, the people of India will get to know the country’s reality,” he stated.