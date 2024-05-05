Afghan diplomat steps down over ‘defamation and personal attacks’

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations of being apprehended with 25 kg of gold smuggled from Dubai to Mumbai on April 25th, the lone female Afghan diplomat in India, Zakia Wardak, resigned from her position on Saturday.

However, Afghanistan’s Consul General in Mumbai, Wardak, attributes her resignation to defamation and personal attacks.

“It is with great regret that I announce my decision to step down from my role at the consulate and Embassy of Afghanistan in Mumbai, effective May 5th,” said Wardak on Saturday.

In her resignation, Wardak mentioned facing personal attacks over the past year aimed at her, her family, and even extended relatives.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended the 58-year-old Wardak on April 25th after she disembarked from an Emirates flight from Dubai. She, along with her son-in-law, crossed the green channel and was close to the exit when stopped.

Wardak was reportedly subjected to a physical check, during which the gold bars were discovered concealed in her customised jacket, leggings, knee caps, and waist belt. The gold was worth Rs 18.6 crore.

In her resignation, Wardak stated that the personal attacks prevented her from effectively carrying out her work. “It has demonstrated the challenges faced by women in Afghan society who strive to modernize and bring about positive changes amidst ongoing propaganda campaigns.”

Wardak further stated that the persistent and coordinated nature of the attacks aimed at defaming her had surpassed a tolerable threshold.

“It had become increasingly clear that the public narrative unfairly targeted the only female representative within this system, rather than focusing on constructive assistance and support,” said Wardak.