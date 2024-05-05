Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dances to rhythm, colourful poll campaign ends after over 100 rallies

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is not just an excellent orator but he can dance his way into people’s hearts too.

He hummed and shook a leg every time “Akou Ebar Modi Sarkar” (Modi government again), the BJP’s popular poll song, was played out at his rallies.

The last four of Assam’s 14 parliamentary seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7.

After campaigning came to a close on Sunday, the BJP shared the details of Sarma’s campaign-related engagements since the time the notification for the elections was issued.

“The CM addressed 100 election meetings, took part in eight roadshows and attended 11 party meetings outside Guwahati. He covered 104 constituencies (Assam has 126 Assembly segments),” BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Pabitra Margherita told journalists on Sunday.

He said an estimated 20,000 to one lakh people had attended each of the events.

Pallab Lochan Das, a Lok Sabha member of the party, said Sarma is full of energy and he loves to connect with people.