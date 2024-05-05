Bengal governor asks staff to ignore police summons in sexual harassment case

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose wrote to Raj Bhavan staff asking them to ignore any summons from the police regarding molestation charges levelled against him.

Bose also claimed that the staff that no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a Governor during their term of office.

Bose in the letter stated, “The reports from the media indicate that the police propose to conduct an inquiry into the incident and that they would be examining the staff of the Raj Bhavan. It is also reported that the investigating team intends to collect the CCTV footage from Raj Bhavan. The question that arises is as to whether the police can conduct an inquiry and collect evidence in view of the immunity enjoyed by the Governor under Art.361(2) and (3) of the Constitution of India.”

The directive, shared on the official handle of Raj Bhavan directed the staff members not to make any statements online, offline, in person, over the phone, or through any other means regarding the ongoing investigation.

This comes a day after the West Bengal police formed a special enquiry team (SET) to investigate the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Bose by a contractual woman employee at the Raj Bhavan.

However, Bose had then described the allegations as “absurd drama”, and said that none would be able to deter him from his “determined efforts to expose corruption and curb violence”.