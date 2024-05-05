BJP finds faults in Rohini Acharya’s poll affidavit

PATNA : Rohini Acharya, the RJD nominee and daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has found herself embroiled in controversy following objections raised by BJP leaders against her nomination filed with the returning officer for Bihar’s Saran Lok Sabha seat.

Leading the objection is SD Sanjay, the in-charge of the BJP legal cell, who formally lodged complaints with the returning officer of the Saran Lok Sabha constituency and the Election Commission of India. They have urged the relevant authorities to scrutinize the documents thoroughly.

In their complaints, BJP leaders alleged that Rohini Acharya misrepresented her income and movable assets in both her income tax return and affidavit. According to her affidavit, while Acharya claims to possess movable and immovable assets worth Rs 15.82 crore, her husband purportedly holds assets valued at Rs 19.86 crore. Additionally, Rohini declares having Rs 20 lakh in cash on hand, whereas her husband states possession of Rs 10 lakh.

Rent is cited as the primary source of income in the affidavit. Sanjay, who also practices as an advocate at the Patna High Court, asserts that Acharya withheld crucial information in her affidavit, including her true address, nationality (as an NRI), and the source of income used to acquire a luxury flat worth Rs. 25 crore in Mumbai.

Contrary to her declaration, Acharya’s actual residence is in Singapore, not Kautilya Nagar, Patna. Her nomination papers were submitted on April 29, with her father, former railway minister Lalu Prasad.