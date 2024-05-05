Ex-Pak minister's praise of Rahul matter of 'grave concern'; Cong owes explanation, says Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's "praise" of Rahul Gandhi is a matter of "grave concern" and the Congress must explain the 'deep love' for its leader from a country that always attempted to destabilise India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

In an interview to PTI on Saturday, Singh also questioned the Congress' relationship with Pakistan.

"There must be a reason behind this deep love (agadh prem) from a country that has been trying to destabilise India. It is a matter of grave concern and India wants to know what is the reason behind this love," he said.

Chaudhry, infamous for boasting about Pakistan's hand in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, had on May 1 posted on 'X' excerpts from a speech by Gandhi with the caption "Rahul on fire" that drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders.