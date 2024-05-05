Heat rises, political divide sharpens in MP’s nine seats

In Rajgarh, 1984 and 1991 winner and 1989 loser Digvijaya Singh is faced with the uphill task of retaining the central MP seat against second-time sitting MP Rodmal Nagar, who won the seat defeating Singh’s loyalist Mona Sustani (now in BJP) by 4.31 lakh votes in 2019. Singh is particularly banking on his old links across the constituency spread in three districts as well as the high anti-incumbency against the sitting BJP MP.

In the adjoining Vidisha constituency (a saffron citadel), five-times winner Shivraj Singh Chouhan (he won in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004) is not just eyeing the sixth win from the seat spread in four districts (including Chouhan’s home district Sehore), but is actually targeting highest winning margin in the country against Congress septuagenarian Pratap Bhanu Sharma.

In Rajgarh and Vidisha’s neighbourhood, union minister and four-times former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is making all possible efforts across the eight assembly segments-strong Guna constituency to regain his lost glory from the seat, where he suffered shock defeat against own protégé and first-time BJP candidate Dr KP Yadav by 1.25 lakh votes in 2019. Contesting for the first time as BJP nominee, Scindia faces a Yadav caste candidate Rao Yadvendra Singh Yadav, who hails from an old BJP family.

The three other seats of Gwalior-Chambal region are turning out to be a real challenge for the ruling BJP, whose candidates, including first-time sitting MP Sandhya Rai (Bhind-SC) and ex-MLAs Bharat Singh Kushwah (Gwalior), Shiv Mangal Tomar (Morena) are not just faced with anti-incumbency, but also apprehensive of their own cadres.

The Congress candidates from these three seats, including sitting MLA Phool Singh Baraiya (Bhind-SC) and ex-MLAs Nitu Sikarwar (Morena) and Pravin Pathak (Gwalior) are hoping to succeed based on the right caste balance and differences within the BJP.

In Bhind, the BSP candidate and 2019 Congress loser Devashish Jariaria and in Morena the BSP candidate Ramesh Garg may damage the poll prospects of Congress and BJP candidates respectively.