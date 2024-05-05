IAF convoy ambushed in Poonch: Five personnel hurt

SRINAGAR: Militants on Saturday evening ambushed a convoy of Indian Air Force in border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, injuring five of them.

A security official said the convoy was attacked by militants near Shahsitar area in Poonch district.

“The attack took place when the convoy was on the way towards Sanai Top in Surankote area of the border district,” he said. “The injured men were airlifted to Command Hospital Udhampur. The doctors have termed the condition of two of them as life threatening,” they said.

Sources said militants managed to flee in the forest area after carrying out the attack. “The vehicles, which were part of IAF convoy, have been secured inside the air base near Shahsitar,” the security official said. Army, police and paramilitary CRPF contingents rushed to the attack site and launched a combing and search operation. The Army is using drones and helicopters to track down the militants in the dense forest areas. “No contact has been established with militants. The search operation is going on,” a security official said.

After the attack, security men have intensified vigil in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Poonch is part of Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to the polls in the 6th phase on May 25. It was the second attack on security forces in Poonch by militants this year.