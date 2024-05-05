Instagrammer abducted, beaten to death by five in Delhi

NEW DELHI : A 28-year-old man, who posted reels on Instagram in which he would purportedly try to assert his dominance over people, was abducted and beaten to death by five people in east Delhi, a official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anuj alias Annu (34), Pawan alias Vikas (34), Abhinav Raj alias Annu Pudi (27), Sandeep Ghawari (35), and Mukesh Kumar (35), have been arrested.

DCP (East) Apoorva Gupta said the victim named Ashok alias ‘Thanda Pani’ was found with multiple injuries near his residence in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on April 17.

“He was brought to LBS Hospital by a rickshaw-puller and was declared as brought dead. The IO of the case try to find the eyewitness but he remained untraceable,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter. Technical investigation, scanning CCTV footages, forensic analysis and tracing the route of the rickshaw puller led the cops to the identity of the suspects and all five of them have been arrested, the officer said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that ‘Thanda Pani’ used to make reels, where he would threaten people and record the act to influence his friends and put those videos on Instagram, which he operated under the same alias.

He had threatened and forced one of the accused to kneel in front of people and recorded a video which he later uploaded on Instagram.

The officer said the person whose video had been recorded, allegedly abducted Ashok from the area when he was alone later on the same day. Ashok was taken in a car where he was brutally beaten with sticks and rods, cops said, adding the accused dropped off the deceased in Kalyanpuri and even gave Rs 500 to the rickshaw puller to take the deceased to hospital.