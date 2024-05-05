JMM in a fix as rebels go solo in Giridih and Lohardaga

RANCHI : JMM is in a fix as two of its senior party leaders, after being denied ticket, have filed their nomination from Lohardaga and Koderma as independents against the candidates fielded by INDIA bloc.

JMM is hesitant to act against them though Congress has sought immediate action. Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda is contesting from Lohardaga against Congress’s Sukhdeo Bhagat while former JMM MLA from Gandey Jai Prakash Verma has filed his nomination against CPI (ML) candidate Vinod Singh.

Linda is considered to be popular among tribal voters and remained on third position after BJP’s Sudarshan Bhagat and Congress’ Rameshwar Oraon in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Verma is also supporting NDA candidate Dilip Kumar Verma contesting against former CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren in Gandey assembly bypoll.

“Due to some obvious reasons, party is hesitant to take any action against them as they are senior party leaders and have a strong mass base,” said a JMM functionary requesting anonymity. He added that Gandey by-poll being crucial the party does not want to upset any of its workers.