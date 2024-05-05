Lok Sabha polls: Campaign ends for UP 3rd phase

LUCKNOW: Campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh ended Sunday 6 pm after days of hectic roadshows and rallies by rival political leaders for the 10 constituencies which will go the polls on May 7.

Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla and Bareilly will go to polls in the current phase.

The fate of 100 candidates in this phase will be decided by 1.88 crore voters -- a little over 1 crore male voters, and more than 87 lakh women voters -- in this phase.

The third phase of the Lok Sabha polls assumes significance, as it will see seal the fate of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, UP Tourism Minister Jayveer Singh, Minister of State for Revenue Anoop Pradhan Balmiki, and several members of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family.

Baghel, Jayveer, and Balmiki are contesting from Agra (SC), Mainpuri, and Hathras (SC) Lok Sabha seats.

The current phase is important for the Yadav family of the Samajwadi Party, with Dimple Yadav aiming to retain the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, which she won in the bypolls following the demise of her father-in-law and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akshaya Yadav, son of Ram Gopal Yadav, the national principal general secretary of SP, will try to reclaim the Firozabad seat, which he had won in 2014.

Aditya Yadav, who is making his electoral debut from the Budaun Lok Sabha seat, will be looking forward to winning the SP bastion, represented by his cousin Dharmendra Yadav in 2014.

Rajveer Singh, son of former UP chief minister and BJP stalwart Kalyan Singh, is looking forward to making a hat-trick from the Etah parliamentary constituency, which was also represented in 2009 by Kalyan Singh as a candidate of the Jan Kranti Party.