Modi charisma would help BJP increase number of seats in Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar

KOLKATA: BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday expressed confidence that the saffron party would increase its share of seats in the state from the current 18.

While taking part in the Express Dialogues, an initiative of this newspaper, Majumdar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma would help the party transform the losing seats into winning seats.

He said that BJP's ground level workers strength in Bengal has increased considerably since 2014.

Majumdar also claimed that BJP is the only alternative before the people of West Bengal.

“In 2024, the only alternative before the people of West Bengal is the BJP," he said, adding that for more than 40 years, starting with the Left Front government, the state has not seen any substantial development when it comes to industries and as a result there was no creation of jobs.

"The need of the hour is to create more jobs for the people. Now in Bengal I saw many graduates are plying e rickshaws in small towns in Bengal and if you interact with them you will come to know that there are no jobs," he said.