Naxal activities to rise if Congress comes to power, says HM Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD : Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on his home state’s tour campaigning for party candidates. While addressing a public rally in Vansda of Valsad Lok Sabha constituency, Shah alleged, “If Congress comes to power at Centre, Naxalite activities will increase in forest (tribal) area. For a peaceful environment and development of the tribal belt, you should vote for BJP and BJP’s candidate Dhaval Patel.”

Vansda falls in Dangs district of South Gujarat; and is dominated by tribals. Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a public rally in Bodeli town of the Chhotaudepur district, which too is dominated by tribals. In the last 10 days, Shah has addressed three public rallies in tribal areas, the first was in Panchmahal district.

On tribal development during the BJP, Shah exhorted people to vote for the party and candidate who can bring development in the tribal area,and eliminate naxalite and who can supply water to the last door of the village in the remotest place. “Do you think they have any leader who can lead the country like PM Narendra Modi?”

Mocking the Congress and Rahul, Shah said satirically, “Sonia Gandhi tried to launch, relaunch Rahul Gandhi a number of times, but she failed in all attempts. There are no problems for Congress candidates in Rai Bareli or Wayanad constituencies, the problem is with Rahul Gandhi, why should you vote for a person who is unfit to lead?”

During the BJP rule, he said, potable water supply has reached the remotest tribal belt like Kaprada, the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway passes through Valsad, which will directly benefit tribals, the government has built 25 km banks along the seas-shore protecting tribals habitat along the southwest coast. “Vote for a party that cares for you,” said Shah.

The BJP leader also labeled AAP as an “urban Naxal party” and cautioned that their victory in Valsad might trigger a resurgence of Naxalism.

Shah denounced the Congress and AAP coalition, alleging that Rahul Gandhi misled tribal communities about vaccination, resulting in fatalities.