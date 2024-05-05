Not many takers for home voting in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR : The Election Commission of India’s (EC) pioneering initiative to facilitate home voting, introduced for the first time in the parliamentary polls for elderly citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), did not find many takers in Chhattisgarh.

Aimed at making the electoral process all-inclusive and accessible by enabling the voting convenient for eligible citizens above 85 years of age and PwDs with 40 per cent benchmark disability, the new move gives them an opportunity and a privilege to choose to exercise their right to franchise from home in the new move as part of festival of democracy.

Despite the facility of home voting offered by the Commission kept easy, the initiative evidently couldn’t generate much appeal to persuade or motivate the eligible voters who were required to complete Form 12D within five days of the election notification and submit it to the returning officer. The PwD voters have to provide a certificate on their baseline disability along with their applications.

Elections in Chhattisgarh are in three phases—April 19, April 26 and May 7. According to the data acquired from the state chief electoral office, in the first phase of the restive Bastar constituency where the elector count of elderly citizens and PwD are 16,190, only 254 applications were received and 223 voted sitting at home.