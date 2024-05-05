PM Modi leads grand procession in Ayodhya amidst saffron sea of supporters

LUCKNOW: A large crowd gathered to observe the 2-kilometer procession led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the sacred city of Ayodhya on Sunday evening.

People had lined up on both the sides of Rampath braving the extreme sweltering heat since noon to get a glimpse of the PM who took darshan of Ram Lalla consecrated in his abode in the upcoming temple.

The entire temple town was painted or draped in hues of saffron, orange and yellow with cutouts of Modi popping up on the streets and faces of youths who stood patiently for more than two hours waiting for the special rath of the BJP leader.

Dividing Rampath, the key arterial road into two sections, the administration allowed the crowd to gather till the divider this time making more space for the crowd.

During the entire route of road show, people from both sides of the road showered rose petals on PM flanked by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP’s Ayodhya candidate Lallu Singh, atop a decked up four-wheeler.

Also the length of the roadshow was restricted to 2.2 kilometre and it culminated at Lata Mangeshkar chowk.