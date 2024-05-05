RJD chief Lalu tried to save those behind Godhra train carnage: PM Modi

PATNA : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that RJD chief Lalu Prasad tried to “shield” those who were responsible for burning more than 60 kar sevaks by setting up the Banerjee committee to probe the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

Addressing an election rally in Darbhanga, Modi said the opposition always pursued appeasement politics, and it was the reason the father of Bihar’s ‘shehzada’ (referring to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav) had tried to save those who were responsible for the Godhra arson. “After all, it was the rule of Sonia madam,” PM said.

He recalled that Lalu who was the then Railway Minister had constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the Godhra train arson, which under his influence gave a report that exonerated those guilty of the arson. He said that the court dumped the report.

PM alleged that Congress was trying to give reservation to Muslims by cutting into quotas of SCs, STs and OBCs, even by going against the “sentiments of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and backstabbing B R Ambedkar.”

“Since these deprived sections are disillusioned with INDIA bloc, the alliance is now trying to give reservation to Muslims by cutting into their quotas,” he added.

Targeting Tejashwi for his comment on ‘X’ in which he pointed out all three service chiefs of the armed forces are Hindus, PM said that now even the religion of service chiefs was counted and asked whether anybody while remembering the martyrdom of Captain Abdul Hamid looked him from the prism of religion.

Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi, PM said, “There is a shehzada in Delhi and one in Patna, both of whom think of the country as their fiefdom.”

Addressing a rally at Palamu in Jharkhand, Modi said the Pakistan government is praying “Congress prince” to become PM, but strong India wants strong government only.

He said, “Leaders of JMM and Congress have collected huge assets through corruption, but I don’t even have even a bicycle or house of my own.”