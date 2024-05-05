Targeting minority community won't help become strong nation: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday criticised the BJP for anti-Muslim rhetoric during elections and said targeting the 14 per cent of India's population won't strengthen the nation.

Speaking at a rally in downtown Srinagar in support of his party candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Abdullah emphasised the need for harmony post-elections and the importance of fostering dialogue with Pakistan.

Abdullah said there have been instances during the campaigning when several top BJP leaders targeted Muslims.

"My worry is that this hatred against Muslims is not limited to election-time only but continues even after that. Now you tell me, India is a house to a large number of Muslims which comprise 14 per cent of the population."

"Targeting the minority community will not help the country become a strong nation," Abdullah said.

Citing recent attacks in regions like Poonch, he expressed concerns over the resurgence of militancy.

One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency.