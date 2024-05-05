'Time to look beyond dole politics,' says Saira Shah Halim, CPI (M) candidate for South Kolkata constituency

KOLKATA: The CPI (M) candidate for South Kolkata constituency Saira Shah Halim felt that in a state like Bengal, where joblessness is a serious issue, there is a need to go beyond dole politics.
"In our campaign we're emphasising that people should think beyond dole politics," she said during the Kolkata Dialogues-- part of the Express Dialogues series, an initiative of this paper-- on Sunday.
“This year we are campaigning in such a way so that we can emerge as a strong Opposition and in the next assembly elections we can form the government “ Halim added.
Dr Kunal Sarkar, veteran cardiac surgeon, however felt that this year Lok Sabha election does not hold any special significance for Bengal as the narratives of all political parties have been more or less same and they are all fighting for their own existence.
Dr Zaad Mahmud political analyst and Professor of Political Science Presidency University felt that “although there is lack of infrastructure and scams in Bengal, added to with grassroots unemployment, the chances of TMC getting an edge over BJP is highest as in the districts people are still happy with the schemes that has been implemented by the government.”