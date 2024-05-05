'Time to look beyond dole politics,' says Saira Shah Halim, CPI (M) candidate for South Kolkata constituency

KOLKATA: The CPI (M) candidate for South Kolkata constituency Saira Shah Halim felt that in a state like Bengal, where joblessness is a serious issue, there is a need to go beyond dole politics.

"In our campaign we're emphasising that people should think beyond dole politics," she said during the Kolkata Dialogues-- part of the Express Dialogues series, an initiative of this paper-- on Sunday.

“This year we are campaigning in such a way so that we can emerge as a strong Opposition and in the next assembly elections we can form the government “ Halim added.