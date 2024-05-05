Trinamool video claims sexual harassment cases an attempt to defame Bengal

KOLKATA : Amid the row over incidents in Sandeshkhali where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, the TMC released a video on social media, claiming that allegations were a “conspiracy” by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

In the purported video, a man, who claimed to be a BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali, was heard saying that Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the sssembly, “is behind the whole conspiracy”.

The man alleged in the video that Adhikari had asked him and other BJP leaders of the area to “instigate three-four local women to level allegations of rape against three TMC leaders, including Shahjahan Sheikh.”

This newspaper could not verify the authenticity of the video. The man was also heard saying that Nandigram MLA “Adhikari himself had planted guns at a house in Sandeshkhali, which was later shown as the seizure by Central agencies.” Adhikari could not be contacted for his comment.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the “shocking Sandeshkhali sting shows how deep the rot is within the BJP. In their hatred for Bengal’s progressive thought and culture, the ‘Bangla-Birodhis’ orchestrated a conspiracy to defame our state.”

Banerjee also said, “History will witness how Bengal will rise in rage against Delhi’s conspiratorial regime and ensure their bishorjon (immersion).”

Responding to the allegations, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, “The TMC is insulting women in Sandeshkhali and Bengal. Its leaders are uploading such a doctored video as it found no other way to combat the charges.”