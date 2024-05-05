Youth beaten to death over ‘sacrilege’ in Punjab’s Ferozepur

FEROZEPUR: A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death following an alleged sacrilege incident that took place at a gurdwara here on Saturday, police said.

Bakshish Singh, a resident of Talli Gulam village, allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs, after entering the premises of the gurdwara in Bandala village, they said.

His father Lakhwinder Singh said that Bakshish was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment for it.

Police have registered an FIR against the youth for the alleged sacrilege.

Bakshish's father, however, called on the police to register a case against those who killed his son.

According to police, Bakshish allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib and then tried to flee.

He was caught by some people and as the news of the alleged incident spread, and villagers assembled at the gurdwara and thrashed the youth, they said. He later succumbed to injuries, police said.