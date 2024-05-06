Bike riders to connect 366 booths in shadow areas with no mobile network

RANCHI: The Election Commission has decided to deploy bike riders to connect with the polling booths falling in shadow areas of Jharkhand, with no mobile of internet network.

These bike riders will pass on messages from the booths to the control room by getting into areas with strong phone signals.

According to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, as many as 366 such polling booths have been identified all over Jharkhand, with a maximum of 87 in Maoist stronghold West Singbhum district.