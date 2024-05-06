Bike riders to connect 366 booths in shadow areas with no mobile network

RANCHI: The Election Commission has decided to deploy bike riders to connect with the polling booths falling in shadow areas of Jharkhand, with no mobile of internet network.
These bike riders will pass on messages from the booths to the control room by getting into areas with strong phone signals.
According to Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar, as many as 366 such polling booths have been identified all over Jharkhand, with a maximum of 87 in Maoist stronghold West Singbhum district.
Out of the 24 districts of the state, shadow areas are spread in as many as 18.
Kumar informed that proper communication arrangements have been made in the shadow areas by installing mobile boosters and proper arrangements for wireless sets have been made. In addition to this, police wireless system will also be installed in each of those 366 polling booths to ensure uninterrupted communication between the officials deployed at polling booths and the control room, he added.