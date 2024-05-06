BJP leader booked for culpable homicide over farmer's death in Patiala

RAJPURA: Police here have booked BJP leader Harwinder Singh Harpalpur for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of a farmer during a protest against a BJP candidate on May 4.

Sixty-year-old Surinder Pal Singh died after he fell on the ground during the protest against Patiala Lok Sabha seat candidate Preneet Kaur.

According to a complaint lodged by Surinder Pal's nephew Resham Singh, Pal was among a group of farmers who were trying to confront Kaur to question her during their protest.

But Harpalpur and some other unidentified persons allegedly started pushing them and in the melee, his uncle fell down and his head smashed the floor, Resham Singh alleged.

Surinder Pal was taken to the Rajpura Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

An FIR was lodged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Harpalpur and two unidentified persons.