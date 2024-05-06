BSP factor, RJD rebel puzzle big players in Bihar

PATNA: The diminishing popularity of Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, coupled with the entry of a rebel Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate in the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency, has intensified the poll battle in Bihar’s Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Along with Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria, Jhanjharpur will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district is considered a stronghold of NDA as five of its six assembly segments are represented by BJP and JD(U) and only one by RJD.

This time, Jhanjharpur is set to witness a triangular fight with the entry of rebel RJD candidate Gulab Yadav, who is contesting on the BSP ticket. Yadav, known for his muscle power in the region, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on the ticket of RJD.

Once considered the stronghold of Janata Dal and RJD after the decline of Congress, Jhanjharpur has been represented in the past by Shyamnandan Mishra, Dr Jagannath Mishra, Bhogendra Jha, Dhanik Lal Mandal and Gaurishankar Rajhans, besides Devendra Prasad Yadav, who won five times from this seat on RJD and JD(U) tickets.

Though the majority of the winners were Mandals and Yadavs, one of its assembly segments—Phulparas—had sent Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur to the Bihar assembly in the crucial by-election after he became chief minister in 1977 for the second time.

The socialist icon, the late Karpoori Thakur, was recently conferred on ‘Bharat Ratna’ by the NDA government. This time, sitting JD(U) MP Ramprit Mandal is pitted against Suman Kumar Mahaseth of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Gulab Yadav, who Mandal defeated in 2019 election is contesting as BSP candidate, making the fight triangular. Suman (59), a turncoat who comes from an RSS background, belongs to the Surhi caste, a sub-caste of the Vaishya community, who are mainly supporters of NDA. His main rival, Mandal, is a Dhanuk. Gulab with RJD background, may prove a headache for Mahaseth.