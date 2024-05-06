Chhattisgarh: Star campaigners throng rural areas

RAIPUR: Voting for the remaining seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on May 7. The polling in the state saw a voter turnout of 68.3% in the first phase covering the Bastar seat, and 76.24% in the second phase in 3 constituencies of Rajnandgaon, Kanker, Mahasamund.

Star campaigners of the ruling BJP and Congress have mostly flocked to rural belts to address poll rallies. Around 76% of the state’s total population lives in rural areas.

Except Korba, the remaining six seats were won by the BJP in the 2019 elections.

When the BJP on December 10 last year picked Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh chief minister, the choice wasn’t difficult to guess. His appointment fits into the BJP’s countrywide tribal outreach, particularly seen in the second tenure of the Modi government. Tribal communities have conventionally been perceived as a non-BJP bloc, and one favouring the Congress. The RSS has also been consistently looking to build cadre among the communities.

Sangh affiliates, such as the Hindu Jagran Manch are working to try and counter the influence of Maoists and Christian evangelical groups.

Religious conversion has emerged as a significant political issue. The area’s socio-cultural landscape is dominated by a tug-of-war between different religious groups. There have been concerted efforts to convert the tribal communities to Christianity. BJP has been particularly vocal against Christian missionaries, and has alleged forceful conversion of impoverished tribals.