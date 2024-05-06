Chhattisgarh: Star campaigners throng rural areas

RAIPUR: Voting for the remaining seven Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on May 7. The polling in the state saw a voter turnout of 68.3% in the first phase covering the Bastar seat, and 76.24% in the second phase in 3 constituencies of Rajnandgaon, Kanker, Mahasamund.
Star campaigners of the ruling BJP and Congress have mostly flocked to rural belts to address poll rallies. Around 76% of the state’s total population lives in rural areas.
Except Korba, the remaining six seats were won by the BJP in the 2019 elections.
When the BJP on December 10 last year picked Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh chief minister, the choice wasn’t difficult to guess. His appointment fits into the BJP’s countrywide tribal outreach, particularly seen in the second tenure of the Modi government. Tribal communities have conventionally been perceived as a non-BJP bloc, and one favouring the Congress. The RSS has also been consistently looking to build cadre among the communities.
Sangh affiliates, such as the Hindu Jagran Manch are working to try and counter the influence of Maoists and Christian evangelical groups.
Religious conversion has emerged as a significant political issue. The area’s socio-cultural landscape is dominated by a tug-of-war between different religious groups. There have been concerted efforts to convert the tribal communities to Christianity. BJP has been particularly vocal against Christian missionaries, and has alleged forceful conversion of impoverished tribals.
Congress, on the other hand, has faced challenges in navigating this sensitive issue. Its messaging has been weak, trying to balance respect for tribal rights and religious freedom. Congress’ campaign had focused on development of ‘Devgudis’ (tribal village temples) and ‘Ghotuls’ (socio-culture centres of tribals) undertaken by Bhupesh Baghel government in the last five years.
The ruling BJP heavily banking on Modi’s magic besides allegations of corruption against Bhupesh Baghel government, harping on a four-month of ‘good governance’ and AB Vajpayee government’s creation of Chhattisgarh state in the year 2000. The Congress, with strong focus on some swing seats hoping to enhance chances for the party, believes its ‘Nyay’ manifesto will win the hearts of the people.
Out of the seven seats going to polls on Tuesday, two are scheduled tribe (ST) constituencies and one belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC) category.
During the third phase, there are 168 candidates including 26 women in the poll fray. As many as 37 are crorepatis and criminal cases are registered against 16. Women voters outnumber men. The prominent leaders who are contesting include BJP state cabinet minister Brijmohan Agrawal, sitting BJP MP Vijay Baghel, BJP Rajya Sabha member Saroj Pandey (Korba), Congress MP Jyotsana Mahant (Korba), BJP’s Chintamani Maharaj (turncoat in fray from Sarguja seat), Congress former state minister Shiv Dehariya (Janjgir-Champa), Congress MLA Devendra Yadav (Bilaspur).