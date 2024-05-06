Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar files nomination from northeast Delhi seat

NEW DELHI: Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday filed his nomination from the north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Kumar filed his nomination at the District Magistrate's office in Nand Nagri in the presence of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai.

He is pitted against BJP's two-time MP from the same constituency and Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari.

Kumar contested the 2019 general election as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar.