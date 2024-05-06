Congress slams BJP over NEET 'paper leak', calls it 'betrayal' of dreams of students

Noting that a law against paper leaks was passed in Parliament, the Congress general secretary asked where is that law and why is it not applicable.

"That is why unemployment and corruption in jobs are the biggest issues of this election. Our Nyay Patra resolves that paper leaks will stop. Recruitment will come out as per the calendar. The vacant posts will be filled. This playing with the future of the youth will stop and we will do this," she asserted.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said news of NEET paper leak has come to light in Bihar.

"Apart from this, there have also been complaints from Rajasthan about wrong sets of question papers of NEET exam being distributed at the examination centres," he said.

"In the last 7 years, more than 70 papers have been leaked. Due to this, the future of more than 2 crore candidates has been ruined. Despite there being laws regarding paper leaks in many states, papers are being leaked," he said.

Citing some examples, Ramesh said 3. 75 lakh candidates had participated in the teacher recruitment examination in Bihar on March 15 but within a few days, the exam had to be cancelled due to paper leak.

"60 lakh candidates took part in the UP Police examination on February 17 and 18 February. On February 24, the Yogi government had to cancel the examination due to paper leak," he said.

Ramesh pointed out that one of the five 'Yuva Nyay' guarantees are 'Paper Leak Se Mukti'.

"Merely punishing the culprits involved in the paper leak is not enough. Our aim is to prevent any paper from being leaked," he said.

"Our laws will ensure the highest standards of honesty and fairness at every stage of the examination process -- from paper setting, printing, transportation, administration and inspection -- for paper-based and computer-based examinations," he said.

"For the youth who spend years preparing for these exams, and spend time and money hoping for a better future, it is important to ensure that the papers are not leaked. Freedom from paper leaks is our commitment to every hard working candidate," Ramesh asserted.