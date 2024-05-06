ED raids domestic help 'linked' to Jharkhand minister's secretary, recovers huge cash

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches at the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of a Jharkhand minister, official sources said.

Videos and photos shared by the sources showed officials of the central probe agency taking out wads of currency notes from large bags in a room. Some central force security personnel were also seen.

The premises are alleged to be of the domestic help of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal.