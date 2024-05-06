Election Commission must publish total no of voters, says ex-CEC Quraishi

NEW DELHI: As the Opposition parties and civil society up the ante on delay on the part of the Election Commission in publishing the data of the exact number of voters for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls, former Chief Election Commissioner of India Dr SY Quraishi said that it is imperative to release the data without any delay.

He further said that the EC’s action of not disclosing the number of voters cannot be justified on any grounds.

Though the EC released the final voter turnout figures for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections on April 30, it has still not published the total number of voters in each constituency. The announcement of the voter turnout came 11 days after the first phase polling on April 19, and four days after the second phase on April 26. According to the poll panel’s data, the voter turnout for the first phase of polling was 66.14 percent while the second phase registered 66.71 percent.

The former CEC said that the data should have been published within 24 hours of the polling, which has been the practice till 2014. “The non-disclosure of the number of voters by the EC is not unacceptable. It is important to have the absolute number of voters for transparency and the data should be released within 24 hours. Until 2014, it was the practice. However, problems started cropping up in 2019 and it has been discontinued now, “said Quraishi.