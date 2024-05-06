Even if BJP opens door, will never go back: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI/ALIBAUG: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said even if the BJP opens the door for him, he will not go back to his former ally, accusing the saffron party of sinking his government in 2022 through ‘treachery’.

Addressing a rally at Alibaug in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, Thackeray claimed if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls, crackers will be burst in India as well as in China as there will be a ‘timid’ government in New Delhi.

He slammed the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that Pakistan was eager to make Congress MP Rahul Gandhi India’s next PM. Thackeray said the former ally resorts to fear-mongering using Pakistan’s name during polls.

Referring to the Poonch terror attack, Thackeray said the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah won’t go there but visit Maharashtra to destroy him.

Meanwhile, campaigning for BJP candidates in Satara, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Narendra Modi a “world leader” and sought people’s support to strengthen him further.

“Only Modi has the power to take the entire society forward,” Fadnavis said, urging people to vote for Udayanraje Bhosale and help him win with a large margin.