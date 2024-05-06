Even if BJP opens door, will never go back: Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI/ALIBAUG: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said even if the BJP opens the door for him, he will not go back to his former ally, accusing the saffron party of sinking his government in 2022 through ‘treachery’.
Addressing a rally at Alibaug in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, Thackeray claimed if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls, crackers will be burst in India as well as in China as there will be a ‘timid’ government in New Delhi.
He slammed the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that Pakistan was eager to make Congress MP Rahul Gandhi India’s next PM. Thackeray said the former ally resorts to fear-mongering using Pakistan’s name during polls.
Referring to the Poonch terror attack, Thackeray said the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah won’t go there but visit Maharashtra to destroy him.
Meanwhile, campaigning for BJP candidates in Satara, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed Narendra Modi a “world leader” and sought people’s support to strengthen him further.
“Only Modi has the power to take the entire society forward,” Fadnavis said, urging people to vote for Udayanraje Bhosale and help him win with a large margin.
Terming NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde a “corrupt” man, the DCM said he had been nominated for Satara Lok Sabha against BJP’s Udayan Raje.
He also tore into Sharad Pawar, calling him “dishonest”. “When Pawar was in power, he ignored people, and now, he is deriding Modi, saying he does not know what sugar cane is. It is the same Modi who freed farmers by revoking the income tax on sugar factories.”
He said Modi understands the people’s problems. “In the last ten years, laws have changed for farmers, and sugar mills have given power to factories. He has been working to make India modern. No parallels can be drawn between Modi and Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. These two can never be a match to Modi.
