IAF convoy terror attack: Posters of accused 'appear'; massive search operations underway in J&K

JAMMU: A breakthrough eluded the security forces in the Poonch terrorist attack on a convoy of Indian Air Force even as a massive search operation in a vast area of the Jammu and Kashmir district entered the third day on Monday, officials said.

The streets in and around Surankote woke up to posters of two people, named as prime accused in the case, and announcement of a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for giving information.

Though the police and the Army denied putting up these posters, officials in the know of the development said that an "enthusiastic" unit of the security forces had decided to put up the posters initially but took them down later after a reprimand from their superiors.

More than 20 persons were detained for questioning as the security forces are gathering clues to neutralise the terrorists who fled into nearby dense forests after carrying out the ambush near Shahsitar in Surankote area on Saturday evening.

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack and one of them later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital.