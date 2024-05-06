'If Kasab did not fire then who did': 26/11 witness slams Congress leader Wadettiwar's remarks

MUMBAI: Devika Rotawan, the youngest eye-witness in the trial of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, on Monday slammed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar without naming him for his statement about the death of then Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare and said one should not "sprinkle salt on wounds" in this manner.

Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, had claimed Karkare, who was the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad chief during the 26/11 terror attack, wasn't killed by Kasab's bullet but by one fired by a policeman affiliated to RSS.

The Congress leader made the statement while attacking the BJP's Mumbai North Central candidate Ujjwal Nikam, who was the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 trial.

"If Kasab did not fire on 26/11 then who did? No one will ever be able to forget the terror attack. You scratch our wounds and then sprinkle salt into it. If you want to do politics, do it on other topics, not on this," she told PTI.

On November 26, 2008, Devika, her father Natwarlal and brother Akash were waiting for a train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when Kasab and an accomplice opened fire indiscriminately.