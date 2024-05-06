'I'm giving my all in this fight, want you to do the same': Rahul issues appeal to party workers

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the party workers to go door to door with the 'Nyay' guarantees and underline the threat posed by the BJP's ideology and its "agenda of hate".

In an appeal to the Congress workers a day before the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said he is giving his all in this fight and wants them to do the same.

He asserted that this election is not an ordinary election or a fight between political parties, but one to save democracy and the Constitution.

"On one side is the Congress' ideology of love and justice and on the other side is the ideology of fear, hatred and division of the Modi government, the BJP and the RSS," Gandhi said in his message to the workers posted on X.

"The biggest strength of the Congress Party in this fight is dedicated to workers like you. You are fierce and fearless, because the ideology of Congress is in your hearts, in your thoughts and in your actions. You are the backbone of the party and we cannot win without you," the former Congress chief said.