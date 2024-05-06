Lawyer killed in accident with SP leader's vehicle in UP's Budaun

BUDAUN: A lawyer was killed when his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an SUV belonging to Samajwadi Party district president Ashish Yadav, who was returning from party president Akhilesh Yadav's rally here, police said on Monday.

Rakesh Singh (45) was returning to Budaun when his motorcycle was hit by an SUV on Saturday night, the police said, adding that the victim was rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

SP chief Yadav had held the rally in support of party candidate Aditya Yadav on Saturday afternoon here.

The police said the accident took place near a petrol pump on Sahsavan road in Mujaria police station area.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident shows Singh taking a right turn for the petrol pump when a speeding SUV hits him and the victim is seen being thrown into the air before landing on the road.