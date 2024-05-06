Nagpur illustrator alleges EC used his artwork without consent

KOCHI: Rohan Chakravarty, an illustrator based in Nagpur, has taken to social media alleging that the Election Commission (EC) has without permission used one of his artworks in their banners to promote voting in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, especially among the tribals.

The illustration of the Nicobar Megapode, a bird endemic to the archipelago, adorns the EC banners front and centre. The text underneath this image reads ‘The Election Mascot.’

The image bears an uncanny resemblance to a work that Rohan has done — in a series dedicated to bringing more awareness about species (animals and birds) vulnerable to extinction. Nicobar Megapode or scrubfowl is one such species.

But Rohan maintains that he has not given anyone permission to use this artwork. “Basically, the Election Commission has ripped off my work. Neither have I received any payment for this nor has anyone approached me for permission,” he told TNIE.