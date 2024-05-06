NIA comes up with list of Khalistani-gangster network with Canadian links amid diplomatic tension

NEW DELHI: Amid diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa, intelligence and investigative agencies have prepared a list of designated terrorists and gangsters, who are wanted by NIA here, living in Canada or having links with them.
The ties between India and Canada have witnessed an all-time low after Ottawa accused New Delhi’s involvement in the killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year.
India took a serious objection to the allegations that Indian agents were involved in the murder calling them as ‘baseless’.
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the evening of June 18, 2023. He was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2020.
Officials in the agencies said that there have been multiple instances in the past where India expressed its concerns with authorities in Canada about the growing sentiment of separatism and provided dossiers on the Khalistani terrorists and the threat to India posed by them.
The officials said, in one of the meetings with Canadian authorities the Indian side had asked for actions against such elements living in their country.
“No doubt terrorism is being supported and funded by Pakistan, but there are places across the world, which have become safe havens including Canada, from where such elements are operating,” said a senior intelligence official, while noting that requests have been sent to nations to hand over such operatives to India to face the charges.
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), particularly since former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta took charge of the anti-terror probe agency, launched a massive crackdown on the Khalistani-gangster network and prepared a list over 17 notorious accused, who have links with Canada, the officials said.
The officials said most of them have been designated as ‘individual terrorists’ by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – UAPA.
The list of designated terrorists having links with Canada or living overseas:
Satinderjeet Singh (Goldy Brar): Indian gangster, who was born in Punjab’s Muktsar district. He is wanted by the NIA in connection with murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking.
Arshdeep Singh Gill (Arsh Dala): He is originally from the Dalla village in the Moga district of Punjab and is associated with extremist groups, including the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).
Lakhbir Singh (Landa): He is a Babbar Khalsa International leader and hails from Tarn Taran in Punjab. He is accused of being the key conspirator in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under a sub-inspector’s car in Amritsar.
Sukhpreet Singh (Budda): Brought to India following deportation from Armenia. He came into the limelight investigative agencies established his links with pro-Khalistan elements in Canada and Pakistan.
Harpreet Uppal: He is an Indian-origin Sikh “gang member” based in Canada. He is identified as a ‘high-level gang member’ involved in drug trade.
Others who are in the list having their links with terrorists and gangsters currently living overseas:
Jasdeep Singh, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, Joginder Singh, Vikramjit Singh alias Vikram Brar, Darman Singh alias Darmaniot Kahlon, Surender Singh alias Chiku, Sunny Dagar, Naveen Dabas alias Naveen Bali, Jagseer Singh alias Jagga, Bhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana and Daler Singh.