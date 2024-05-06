NIA comes up with list of Khalistani-gangster network with Canadian links amid diplomatic tension

NEW DELHI: Amid diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa, intelligence and investigative agencies have prepared a list of designated terrorists and gangsters, who are wanted by NIA here, living in Canada or having links with them.

The ties between India and Canada have witnessed an all-time low after Ottawa accused New Delhi’s involvement in the killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year.

India took a serious objection to the allegations that Indian agents were involved in the murder calling them as ‘baseless’.

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on the evening of June 18, 2023. He was designated a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2020.