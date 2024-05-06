Pakistan too has atom bomb, confrontation to have serious consequences for JK: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said dialogue is the only way to resolve issues between India and Pakistan as any confrontation will have serious consequences for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to a recent statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abdullah said on Sunday that no one was going to stop him.

"Let the defence minister do it. Who is going to stop him? In any case, they won't ask us. But let them remember this also that they (Pakistan) are not wearing bangles, they also have an atom bomb. The unfortunate part is that the atom bomb will fall on us," the former chief minister said here.