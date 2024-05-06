Poonch terror attack: Search underway to track militants

SRINAGAR: A day after militants ambushed an IAF convoy, killing a jawan and injuring four others, the security forces on Sunday launched a manhunt in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district to track down the attackers.
As per a security official, the Army, police and CRPF men have launched search operations in the forest areas of Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top in Surankote and nearby areas in Poonch.
“Security men are searching for the caves and possible hideouts of militants in the forest area. Army is using drones and helicopters for aerial surveillance to locate movement of militants, who fled to the forest area after Saturday evening’s ambush,” he added.
The attack on the IAF convoy took place near the Shahsitar area in Poonch. “Militants had taken positions on the hilltop and fired on the IAF convoy. Two vehicles were hit and five IAF personnel injured,” a security official said.
The injured were airlifted to Military hospital Udhampur, where critically injured IAF Corporal Vikky Pahade succumbed to his injuries.
The deceased, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh and had attended his sister’s wedding last month, is survived by wife and a five-year-old son.