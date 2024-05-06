Poonch terror attack: Search underway to track militants

SRINAGAR: A day after militants ambushed an IAF convoy, killing a jawan and injuring four others, the security forces on Sunday launched a manhunt in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district to track down the attackers.

As per a security official, the Army, police and CRPF men have launched search operations in the forest areas of Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top in Surankote and nearby areas in Poonch.

“Security men are searching for the caves and possible hideouts of militants in the forest area. Army is using drones and helicopters for aerial surveillance to locate movement of militants, who fled to the forest area after Saturday evening’s ambush,” he added.