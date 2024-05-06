SC adjourns Serum Institute's plea challenging 2016 amendment to I-T Act till May 17

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till May 17 the plea filed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) challenging an order of the Bombay High Court which dismissed its petition against a 2016 amendment to the Income Tax Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra deferred the matter after senior advocate Arvind P Datar, appearing for the company, sought time to argue.

The company has moved the apex court challenging the December 4, 2023 order of the Bombay High Court which rejected its petition against a 2016 amendment to Section 2(24) by insertion of sub-clause (xviii) under the Finance Act, 2015 that deals with the definition of 'income'.

The plea challenged inclusion of subsidy, grant, waivers, concessions or reimbursements by the Centre or states or incentives in cash or kind as 'income'.

The mere fact that institution of tax by virtue of a sub clause falls more heavily on the petitioner cannot result in the invalidity of the legal provision, the high court had said.