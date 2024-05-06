SC asks Maharashtra to implement its directions issued in 1992-93 Mumbai riots case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to implement its directions such as ensuring disposal of cases, grant of compensation to the kith and kin of the missing victims of the 1992 Mumbai riots and undertaking police reforms.

Irked over the non-compliance of its directions issued in a judgment of November 4, 2022, a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Maharashtra DGP and the secretary of the state home department to look into the recommendations of the Justice B N Srikrishna Commission and file a "better compliance" report.

The state shall file a better compliance report by July 19, 2024," the bench said and fixed a suo motu plea on the issue for hearing on July 26.

Dealing with one aspect, the bench noted that presently there are 2. 30 lakh police personnel in the state force and the administration is under an obligation to construct dwelling units for them.