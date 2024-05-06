SC grants anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari in model code violation case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Umar Ansari, son of gangster-politician the late Mukhtar Ansari, in a case of alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and PK Mishra asked Umar Ansari to appear before the trial court which will enlarge him on bail.

During the hearing, senior advocate Garima Prashad, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said Ansari has not been appearing before the trial court in the case.

She said it is a case of inciting people in a congregation and the co-accused, who appeared before the trial court, have got regular bail.

"Please direct him to appear before the trial court and seek regular bail instead of anticipatory bail," she urged the court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ansari, contested Prashad's claim and said he had appeared before the trial court and furnished bonds.

"He was on the stage but did not utter a word with regard to the offending statement," Sibal submitted.

The bench noted the submissions of both the counsel and said it is inclined to grant the relief.