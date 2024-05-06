Shyam Lal Pal appointed SP Uttar Pradesh president

SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhaury said Uttam had written a letter to the party national president Akhilesh Yadav to relieve him from the post.

"His request has been accepted and Pal has been made the new state president. Presently Pal was holding the post of state vice president in the party," Chaudhury said.

Pal, who was principal in a college in Prayagraj, was associated with Pal Mahasabha earlier and is a devoted party worker and under his leadership the party will get a new energy to counter communal forces, he said.