Soren to attend uncle’s last rites under police custody after Jharkhand HC nod

RANCHI: Former chief minister Hemant Soren, currently under judicial custody after being arrested by ED in a money laundering case linked to a land scam, will attend the last rites of his uncle under police custody on Monday.

Refusing to grant him provisional bail on Friday, the Jharkhand High Court had allowed Soren to attend the last rites for a few hours under police custody.

The court had said that while attending the rituals, Soren would neither talk to the media nor hold any political discussion.

Soren, currently lodged in Birsa Munda Central jail after being arrested on January 31, had approached the High Court for provisional bail after the Special PMLA Court in Ranchi refused to grant him the same.

The Jharkhand HC also dismissed Soren’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED in the money laundering case. JMM patriarch Shibu Soren’s elder brother Rajaram Soren passed away following prolonged on April 28.

JMM insiders said that Hemant’s wife Kalpana Soren will also be present during the ‘Shraddha’ ritual to be observed at the native place of Shibu Soren. Kalpana is campaigning extensively for Gandey Assembly bypoll and is camping there after filing her nomination from the seat on April 29.

“Kalpana Soren will also be attending the ritual giving a break to the ongoing campaigning for Gandey Assembly bypoll to be held on May 20,” said a JMM insider.

Meanwhile, the PMLA court is scheduled to pronounce its decision on May 13 on the regular bail petition filed by Soren. Written responses from Hemant Soren and ED have already been submitted in the PMLA Court of Rajiv Ranjan on Saturday. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court has reserved its judgment and will pronounce it on May 13. The case pertains to an alleged scam involving 8.86 acres of land in a posh area of Ranchi.