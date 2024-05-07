Assam: AGP hopes to break 10-yr jinx As ally BJP expects turnaround

GUWAHATI: The last four of Assam’s 14 Lok Sabha seats will go to the polls on Tuesday with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) hoping to break the parliamentary election jinx after 10 years.

Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri are the four seats going to polls. The AGP, which is a BJP ally, is contesting from Barpeta and the Muslim-majority Dhubri seats.

The AGP’s Zabed Islam will take on the might of three-time sitting MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front and former minister Rakibul Hussain of the Congress in Dhubri.

The AGP fielded the veteran Phani Bhushan Choudhury in Barpeta. He will vie against Deep Bayan of the Congress among others. Both Islam and Choudhury are the NDA’s consensus candidates.

On the eve of the polls, AGP president Atul Bora expressed confidence about the party’s poll prospects. “I have closely watched the poll campaign across the state and I am confident. We got a good response from people. People will vote for the NDA candidates in all four seats,” Bora said. He predicted the end of “Ajmal era” in Dhubri after this election.

“That Ajmal is frustrated was reflected when he threw away his mike and cried (during election campaign),” the AGP chief said, adding, “He knows he could do nothing for the people. People will reject him as well as the Congress.” Bora was equally optimistic about Barpeta.