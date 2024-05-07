Arunachal BJP expels 28 party members for contesting against official candidates in polls

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh BJP expelled 28 party members for contesting as independents against the party's official candidates in the state's Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

The disciplinary action against them was taken based on the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary action committee.

“The following list of persons have contested election in their respective Assembly & Parliamentary constituencies against the official party candidates in the simultaneous Parliamentary & Assembly Election 2024. Consequent upon the recommendation of the State Disciplinary Action Committee, under the Chairmanship of Shri Tarh Tarak; the Party hereby expels them for a period of Six (6) Years…with immediate effect,” the expulsion order read.