Bukhari first leader to visit Jamia mosque in 3 decades

SRINAGAR: As the poll campaign for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is gaining momentum, Apni Party president and former minister Altaf Bukhari on Monday visited historic Jamia Masjid in the city, becoming the first top mainstream leader to go to Kashmir’s grand mosque in over three decades.

Bukhari, who launched his political party in March 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370, visited Jamia Masjid as part of the party’s roadshow from Khanyar area in downtown Srinagar. He was accompanied by his candidate Mohammad Ashraf Mir and party workers.

Bukhari launched the roadshow in the downtown area to garner support for his candidate for the Srinagar seat going to polls in the fourth phase on May 13. His visit shows the changing times in Kashmir, where mainstream leaders used to shy away from visiting Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area or any other downtown areas, observers say.